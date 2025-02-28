  • home icon
Vince McMahon won't be able to return with FOX for one big reason, says Hall of Famer

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 28, 2025 01:48 GMT
There has been a lot of talk (Image Credit: WWE.com)

There has been talk about Vince McMahon returning to the ring for some time now as part of the wrestling business, as well as an alleged deal with FOX. A Hall of Famer has commented on why it's unlikely.

Bill Apter appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge with Mac Davis and Teddy Long. There, the NWA Hall of Famer discussed the rumors of Vince McMahon returning to the wrestling business and starting a new promotion with a deal with FOX.

Apter felt that McMahon would not be able to return even if he wanted to, as fans would not take it well, and thus, FOX would not get the best feedback from it. However, he acknowledged there was always an audience for McMahon.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it. I don’t know, with all the legal stuff that’s still going on with him, that FOX will entertain… they could be put in the Fox hole, so to say, just by having him. The public knows that he was involved in a lot of alleged scandals there, but there are some people… ‘You know it’s Vince McMahon, it will probably gonna be good,’ and they’ll watch it.” (10:44 - 11:22)
It remains to be seen whether it will happen, but the former WWE Chairman may have a lot to do.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
