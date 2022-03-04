Vince McMahon addresses controversy surrounding Saudi Arabia deal

Vince McMahon is happy to entertain the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia.

The WWE Chairman was a guest today on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about WWE's current deal with Saudi Arabia, McMahon believes that the fans in Saudi are no different than anyone else he deals with.

"Saudis are no different from any other people. WWE [has] fans all over the world," Vince McMahon said. "We've had a presence over there for years in Saudi. There's no place on the globe where we don't have a presence. So Saudi fans are really, really enthusiastic like they are everywhere else. So it was an opportunity to play for the audience. People love Western culture all over the world. They don't love our government, but they love Western culture."

The WWE Chairman noted that the company's dealings with Saudi Arabia are the same as its presence throughout the world. Over the years, WWE has toured the globe, as its brand reaches throughout various countries.

Vince McMahon says we need to respect other people's cultures

In the same interview, Mr. McMahon explained his belief that WWE fits into everything and called it a spectacle. He also emphasized that it's important to respect other people's cultures as Americans.

"Our form of entertainment with WWE kind of fits into everything," Vince McMahon continued. "It's larger than life. It's like everything imaginable that you could ever want. Oh my god, the spectacle of it, so it fits in everywhere. And we translate it into 40 languages or something like that. But even if there's just English, you get it, you understand. So, we've always been popular everywhere. Saudi is no different. And again, people are people, and cultures are cultures, and you have to respect that. Just because we is Americans, this is the way we should do this. The world should be like us. We know the way, and any other way is just not the right way. Culture has been around for 1000s of years. Long before us."

WWE recently held their Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia last month.

