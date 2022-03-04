"If you have deadweight around..." - Vince McMahon addresses WWE releases

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has opened up about why the company releases superstars. He stated that he listens to what the audience wants and releases or pushes stars depending on the fans.

Pat McAfee, on the latest The Pat McAfee Show, had McMahon as his guest and asked the WWE Chairman about his mindset before releasing superstars.

"I'm always concerned about what's best for the audience. Always. What does the audience want? And if you have deadweight around you or situations where someone is not cutting it, and you have an opportunity for someone else to come in, it's like, 'Okay, that's probably the best thing.'

McMahon added that he has brought back superstars who left the company because he does what's best for the product.

"It's one of the reasons why, you know, with Hogan and a lot of those guys who left me at one time and why I brought him back. It's like, 'I'll never bring that son of a bi*ch back as long as I live.' When you say stuff like that you're hurting yourself because you're not thinking about your audience. You're not thinking about your product," said McMahon.

McMahon feels that he always gives the audience what they want. He also stated that the WWE going public helped him become a better businessman.

WWE have released over a 100 superstars over the last two years

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, WWE has let go of a number of their on-screen talent, as well as backstage personnel.

Hundreds of superstars have been released over the last two years, despite the company registering huge profits.

Vince McMahon's company has also cut down on several employees who worked in office roles, and the mass firing has sparked rumors of the company being up for sale.

