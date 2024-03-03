Vince McMahon was allegedly furious with a WWE legend after what he did in Randy Orton's hometown (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is not part of WWE anymore, but new incidents about the former WWE CEO still emerge regularly. Teddy Long recently shared an epic story involving Randy Orton and McMahon, which led to the veteran feeling the boss's wrath.

Teddy Long has known Randy Orton since he was brought into WWE as a rookie in 2002. The former WWE manager recalled a show where Orton was scheduled to work a dark match, and Long was also supposed to appear.

The match happened in Randy Orton's hometown of St. Lious, and as expected, he went over in the singles contest. Teddy Long grabbed the microphone after the match to introduce Randy Orton to the crowd, which, in hindsight, wasn't needed.

After Long got backstage, he was greeted by an angry Vince McMahon. The Hall of Famer said the ex-WWE boss scolded him for hyping up Randy Orton in an arena where he needed no introductions whatsoever!

Teddy Long revealed the following on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, alongside Mac Davis and Bill Apter:

"We get ready, we go out, we do the dark match, so I go out there to introduce him. Now, he is in St. Louis, in his hometown. They already know him, but I'm just having a good time. I said ladies and gentlemen, he is The Viper, The Legend Killer; I think I have two or three names, and then everybody popped, and I thought I did a good job there. I walked back the curtain; Vince was standing up; he was waiting on me. 'Come here.' And he looks at me, and he says, 'You in business for yourself out there?'" [From 09:20 onwards]

Teddy Long on what he told Vince McMahon after getting an earful backstage

Teddy Long has been in professional wrestling longer than most individuals, and he certainly wasn't going into business for himself.

After being told sternly about his apparent error, the former SmackDown GM quickly apologized to Vince McMahon and promised he would not do it again in another superstar's hometown.

Long continued:

"I said no, and the next thing he [Vince McMahon] said to me was,' God d*mn it! They know who he is. He lives here. They know he is the Legend Killer.' So, I just stopped right there. I said, 'Sir, I was playing. I guarantee you that will never happen again.' His last words were, 'Yeah, god d*mn it, you're better than that." [From 10:15 onwards]

It's been decades now, and Randy Orton continues to be one of WWE's top superstars heading into another WrestleMania season.

