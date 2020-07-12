Vince McMahon allegedly had "Buyer's Remorse" about some WWE Superstars

The cuts back in April were a Vince McMahon decision.

Vince McMahon and WWE released stars like Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mike Bennett.

Sometimes, Vince McMahon has to think about that bottom line

WWE released or furloughed several Superstars and officials due to the budget cuts enforced by COVID-19 pandemic back in April. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon released particular stars because he was unhappy about the size of their specific deals.

Vince McMahon took the final call on WWE Superstars' releases

As many WWE fans know, WWE released several WWE Superstars and officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The names included the likes of:

Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Aiden English, Eric Young, EC3, Lio Rush, Sarah Logan, Primo, Epico, Rowan, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Zack Ryder, No Way Jose, Rusev and several others.

Meltzer reports that McMahon made most of the cuts and said: (H/T NoDQ)

"These cuts were all Vince [McMahon]. In the end, all cuts are, but these were not cuts asked for and rubber stamped by Vince, these were Vince cuts who then came to others after and told them. Nobody even got names until after Vince made the decisions. Perhaps Paul [Heyman] & Bruce [Prichard] could have argued, and perhaps they did and perhaps they didn't because you have to be very careful picking your spots. But when it comes to guys Vince had buyers remorse on the size of the deal, they weren't changing his mind."

Meltzer also said that the Buyer's remorse included guys like Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mike Bennett. He said:

"A little, but more, everyone who didn't accept first offers or complained about anything that wasn't on top was let go."

With that said, Vince McMahon reportedly got $177 million richer during the pandemic. It'll be interesting to see whether Vince McMahon and WWE plan to rehire some of the WWE stars and personnel they released back in April.