Vince McMahon allegedly demanded superstar be sent to his office after watching him wrestle for the first time (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon might no longer be getting "in the weeds' creatively, but his historic contributions to WWE can't be forgotten. The man gave the fans legendary wrestlers like The Undertaker, which defined the brand itself.

Sgt. Slaughter recently revealed how Mr. McMahon reacted when he first saw a certain Mark Calaway inside the ring.

After gaining some traction working for many companies, including WCW, Calaway finally caught the eye of Sgt. Slaughter who was going through a bunch of tapes during his backstage stint in WWE.

Slaughter liked Calaway's look and secured him a WWE tryout match, which Vince McMahon most importantly witnessed. The 74-year-old legend recalled that McMahon immediately wanted to see him after he'd shown what he was capable of in the squared circle:

Sgt. Slaughter revealed the story during an exclusive interview with Bill Apter:

"As soon as Vince saw him in the ring, he came up to the Gorrila Position, takes my headset off, 'Sarge, where did you find this guy?' I said, 'In the box of tapes.' He goes, 'Send him to my office.' So, Mark comes up, 'How did I do?' I think you did good, but Vince wants to talk to you. 'Oh, did I do something wrong?' I said, 'You probably did something right, now let's go.'" [2:43 - 3:08]

Sgt. Slaughter on how The Undertaker was the perfect fit for Vince McMahon's idea of a "dark character"

Despite possessing the frame and presence to be a WWE Superstar back in the day, The Undertaker was still unproven and needed a strong gimmick to ensure he'd get over with a global audience.

Vince McMahon always flirted with the idea of the Deadman persona and, when he came across Mark Calaway, knew he'd found the right guy for the role.

Vince McMahon realized that Paul Bearer needed a visually menacing star to manage. Once Vince paired him up with Calaway, there was nothing stopping the Undertaker from becoming a bonfide legend.

"So I introduced him to Vince in Vince's office. He wants to know if I could come to Buffalo tomorrow night. I said, 'Can you?' He said, 'Yeah, I can come, and he's been there ever since because Vince had this idea of a dark character.' First, he rambled around about a Paul Bearer, but he had to find the right guy, and he found The Undertaker and the rest is history." [3:09 - 3:43]

