Vince McMahon allegedly flew to 38-year-old star's home to "get him back" in WWE

Vince McMahon seemingly traveled all the way to a top star's home to discuss the latter's WWE return.

Cody Rhodes made his WWE return at last year's WrestleMania. He defeated Seth Rollins in a singles match at the mega event. Before making his comeback, The American Nightmare was an integral part of All Elite Wrestling for over three years.

Peacock has released the trailer for an upcoming documentary focusing on the career and life of Cody Rhodes. The show is titled WWE American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. At one point during the video package, Kevin Owens revealed that Vince McMahon traveled via a flight to Rhodes' home to talk about a WWE return.

"Vince McMahon flew to his house to get him back. Not many people can say that." [0:39 - 0:42]

Vince McMahon pushed Rhodes immediately following his return

Cody Rhodes registered a massive win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 last year. The 38-year-old defeated Rollins on two more occasions, establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with on the WWE roster.

Rhodes spent the next several months recovering from an injury and made a massive return at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. He won the annual battle royal and headlined WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns. Unfortunately for Rhodes, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at 'Mania.

The American Nightmare went on to feud with Brock Lesnar and surprisingly defeated him in less than 10 minutes at Backlash 2023. The Beast Incarnate evened the score by beating Rhodes at Night of Champions 2023. The duo will seemingly collide in one final match at SummerSlam next month.

Cody Rhodes' WWE return has been a dream run so far. He is the biggest babyface on RAW at the moment and is doing incredibly well when it comes to selling merchandise. Rhodes has garnered a huge fanbase among kids, and many even call him this generation's John Cena.

