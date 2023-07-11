Vince McMahon was allegedly happy that Goldberg and top WWE star shook hands after real-life fight

Vince McMahon was glad that Goldberg and Chris Jericho squashed their beef and shook hands after their backstage fight.

Back in 2003, Goldberg made his WWE debut immediately after WrestleMania XIX. Soon after, he got involved in a backstage fight with fellow former WCW star Chris Jericho.

On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle, WWE veteran Bruce Prichard opened up about the fight and revealed that Vince McMahon wasn't happy over what happened between the two stars.

Prichard added that Vince McMahon was glad that Goldberg and Jericho squashed their beef on their own and he didn't need to intervene.

"Vince wasn't happy about it he was glad that they went back and they shook hands and they you know pretty much squashed it on their own." [10:37-10:47]

Vince McMahon gave a massive push to Goldberg that year

Goldberg was an unstoppable force in WCW back in the late 90s. Vince pushed the Icon heavily when he made his way to WWE in 2003.

Mere months later, Goldberg won the World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H in the main event of Unforgiven 2003. He successfully defended the belt against The Game at Survivor Series 2003 and eventually lost it to him in a Triple Threat match at Armageddon.

Considering the fact that Triple H had put down former WCW talents like Booker T, Kevin Nash, and Scott Steiner that same year, it was a pleasant surprise to many fans that Goldberg went over him.

Goldberg went on to wrestle his final match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX, after which he left WWE. He returned to the company 12 long years later.

Jericho is currently a mainstay in All Elite Wrestling. He was AEW's first-ever World Heavyweight Champion and is doing quite well for himself in the company.

Do you remember Goldberg and Chris Jericho's infamous backstage fight from 2003?

