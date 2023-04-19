Vince McMahon allegedly didn't put ex-WWE star in Hall of Fame because of ugly backstage fight

According to former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Mountie, Vince McMahon didn't put him in the Hall of Fame because of a backstage fight.

The Mountie was a popular heel back in the early 90s in WWE. His biggest accomplishment in the company came when he defeated Bret Hart to win the Intercontinental title.

The Mountie recently had a lengthy chat with Steve Fall of Ten Count. The WWE veteran opened up about not having received a Hall of Fame induction yet. As per The Mountie, Vince McMahon hasn't put him in the Hall of Fame because of a backstage fight he had with Dynamite Kid.

“I honestly feel from the bottom of my heart if it wasn’t for that big fight we had and all that, The Rougeaus would be in the Hall of Fame because everybody else we worked with, that we worked months and years with, like The Hart Foundation, The Rockers, The Bulldogs, Tito Santana, and everything I accomplished as The Mountie is incredible, The Jailhouse Match. I could go on and on and on about all the things I’ve accomplished in 11 years. I think that he’s given me a receipt by not putting me in the Hall of Fame.” (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Vince McMahon held a private meeting with The Rougeau Brothers and The British Bulldogs

Vince McMahon attempted to diffuse the situation as he didn't want his wrestlers fighting each other backstage. WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart wrote in detail about the incident in his book, The Mouth of the South: The Jimmy Hart Story.

"Finally, Vince called for a serious meeting. He intended to address the problem and was going to tell the boys that fun was fun but that things had gotten out of hand. That the last thing we needed was our guys really fighting." (H/T Pro Wrestling Stories)

Vince McMahon's idea worked wonders, and things immediately cooled down between Jacques Rougeau and Dynamite Kid. The two wrestlers were involved in a battle royale soon after and were forced to work with each other. As per Hart, there were no more confrontations between the two stars after the meeting.

