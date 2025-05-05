Vince McMahon allegedly refusing to comply in WWE shareholders' lawsuit against him

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 05, 2025 04:04 GMT
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is the former Chairman of WWE (Source: WWE.com)

Vince McMahon has found himself in more legal trouble recently due to a shareholders' lawsuit against him. However, he is allegedly refusing to comply with the lawsuit.

Vince McMahon found himself in some legal trouble a few years ago, which led to his ouster from WWE. He returned a few months later to facilitate a sale of the company to Endeavor, thereby forming TKO Group Holdings. This sale allowed McMahon to remain on the board.

However, the WWE shareholders have since filed a lawsuit against the former Chairman, alleging that he favored Endeavor in the sale process over other higher bidders since this allowed him to remain on the board. The lawsuit is currently in the discovery phase, with plaintiffs seeking non-privileged documents from Vince covering the period from January 2022 to March 2024.

According to reporter Brandon Thurston, the former WWE Chairman is allegedly refusing the comply with the discovery phase, and the plaintiffs have asked the court to order him to comply.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

"Vince McMahon appears to be resisting or delaying full compliance with discovery in the WWE shareholder lawsuit that alleges he predetermined the M&A process with Endeavor. Plaintiffs on Wednesday asked the court to order him to compel."
Teddy Long says Vince McMahon would've never allowed Bayley to attend AEW shows

Bayley and Mercedes Mone became great friends during their time together in NXT. They maintained their friendship even after the latter left the promotion. When Mone made her AEW and NJPW debuts, Bayley was in attendance to support her friend.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that Vince McMahon would've never allowed one of his stars to visit an AEW show.

"Well, I think they just started doing that. Like you said, maybe they loosened up a bit. Vince would never, he would never do anything like that," Teddy Long said. [From 5:29 to 5:36]
It will be interesting to see if Vince will be able to overcome yet another legal challenge that has come up against him.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

