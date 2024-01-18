Vince McMahon allegedly scrapped Brock Lesnar's feud with 6ft 8in star because "it would confuse the fans"

A former WWE Superstar has opened up about Vince McMahon scrapping his storyline with Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW.

In 2019, Mason Madden, fka Mace, suffered an attack at the hands of Brock Lesnar while defending WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Madden stood up to Lesnar and The Beast Incarnate responded by hitting a devastating F5 on him. Many fans believed that the segment would lead to a feud but nothing ever came of it.

While speaking with Steve Fall, Mason Madden revealed that he was seemingly set to go into a program with Lesnar but it was later scrapped. Check out his comments below:

"I looked at the numbers on Twitter or X, and on YouTube, the numbers were tremendous. I'd never gotten a response like that for anything. I'm like, man, even if I just get in the ring with Brock and he kills me in two minutes, that could make my career because that's a cool story of the commentator that put on some boots and went toe to toe with Brock Lesnar, even if it's for a minute, but as I understand it, Vince thought that it would confuse the fans because they didn't know I was a wrestler. Then, I had to sneak back onto RAW as Retribution." [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Brock Lesnar continued his feud with Rey Mysterio

Lesnar was feuding with Rey Mysterio back then and the duo met in a 'No Holds Barred' match for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 2019. Lesnar was victorious and retained his title belt when all was said and done.

Mason Madden later had a forgettable stint with the infamous Retribution faction that didn't go anywhere as well. He was released along with several other stars last year.

Would you have liked to see a mini program involving Madden and Lesnar back then? Let us know in the comments section below.

