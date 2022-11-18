Vince McMahon allegedly thought current champion could never play an "invincible monster" like Brock Lesnar

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey addressed how Vince McMahon booked her differently than Brock Lesnar. Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar come from an MMA background. However, Rousey believes that the former CEO did not acknowledge her accomplishments as Lesnar's.

Throughout Lesnar's wrestling and mixed martial arts career, he mastered and earned himself the title "The Beast" for a good reason. Since Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 after his short stint in the UFC, he was on a path of destruction. From defeating John Cena for the World Heavyweight Championship at the 2014 SummerSlam to carving out a record-breaking 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion, The Beast was unstoppable.

During the latest Ronda On The Road episode, the SmackDown women's champion claimed Lesnar had solidified himself as an "invincible monster" due to his multiple title reigns. Despite the similarities between the Baddest Woman on the Planet and Brock Lesnar's elongated career, Rousey thinks Mr. McMahon didn't envision her playing the same unbreakable role as Lesnar.

"Vince [McMahon] doesn't see me playing the 'invincible monster' like Brock [Lesnar]. This is like a more vulnerable side of me. But not vulnerable like, 'Oh, I'm being hurt.' It's more like I gotta find ways to challenge myself more and more like I'm not trying to hide from my limits. I'm trying to change that for them with a vengeance, and that's how I think a Champion should be." [4:13 - 4:47]

Will Ronda Rousey be an "invincible monster" like Brock Lesnar with her current WWE run?

During the same edition of Ronda On the Road, Ronda Rousey shot at the men's roster in WWE. Certainly, the SmackDown women's champion is looking for the same amount of respect and dignity for women in WWE the way men get.

"We are not competing with each other's individual, but our match is competing against the men's match, and we are trying to show that we are at the same level, and it's more of like a team thing. Who cares who wins the fake fight? What matters is that it's entertaining!" [5:22 - 5:44]

At Survivor Series WarGames, Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Shotzi. The number 1 contender will need to fight the most flawless match of her career if she wishes to hold the SmackDown Women's Championship.

