Vince McMahon allegedly wanted ex-WWE star to be like Mick Foley and Ted DiBiase Sr.

Vince McMahon is responsible for the creation of hundreds of WWE personas over the last four decades. In a recent interview, former WWE talent Just Joe recalled how McMahon initially wanted his character to be a cross between Mick Foley and Ted DiBiase Sr.

Just Joe, also known as Joe E. Legend, appeared on WWE programming between 1999 and 2001. The 54-year-old struggled to receive television time on RAW and SmackDown during his short stint with the company. Instead, he mostly appeared on syndicated shows Jakked and Sunday Night Heat.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Joe said McMahon once watched clips from his matches before talking to him. The WWE Executive Chairman enjoyed the Canadian's work and planned to book him in a prominent role:

"I guess they'd shown him [Vince McMahon] a dark match or something because he was quoting specific things that I'd done in matches," Joe stated. "I'm like [thinking], 'You didn't memorize that. That happened a few seconds ago – that's why you're thinking of it.' He said, 'I see you as kinda the halfway point between Mick Foley and Ted DiBiase.' I was like, 'That's fantastic! Wow, that's a huge compliment.' I'm a big fan of both those guys." [From 19:53 – 20:18]

Mick Foley was one of Vince McMahon's most popular wrestlers at the time. A decade earlier, Ted DiBiase Sr. was arguably the top villain in the wrestling business. Both men have gone on to become WWE Hall of Famers.

Vince McMahon disliked Just Joe's flamboyant character

Shortly before joining WWE, Just Joe spoke to commentator Kevin Kelly about possible character ideas. He mentioned his mixed martial arts background and the fact he once wrestled as a male nurse. During one particular contest, he hugged the referee's leg and sat on someone's lap at ringside while playing with their hair.

After reading notes about Joe's previous character, Vince McMahon made it clear he would not be allowed to portray a male nurse in WWE:

"Vince is flipping through. He goes, 'I see your black belts in karate and kung fu. That's impressive. And you play football, that's good. I'm like, 'All right, that's a good direction.' He goes, 'I have concerns about the male nurse.' I'm like, 'Oh, for the love of God, no, no, no.' He goes, 'It says here: makes Goldust look butch.' I'm like, 'Oh, dear lord, oh no.' He looks, he pulls his glasses off, stares at me and goes, 'I never, ever wanna see that.'" [From 21:43 – 22:10]

Joe clarified that he was relieved by Vince McMahon's response because he did not want to be presented as a male nurse. In the same interview, he also explained why Triple H never spoke to him again after a backstage interaction.

Do you have any memories of Just Joe? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.