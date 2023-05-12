Vince McMahon allegedly wanted former champion to continue 'ripping off' late WWE legend

Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently spoke about how his gimmick in the company was a ripoff of Razor Ramon.

Carlito was a breakout star in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era. The second-generation superstar made his TV debut in 2004, beating John Cena in his first match and winning the United States Championship. He continued to perform on the main roster and also won the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championships.

The former star was in the United Kingdom attending the For The Love of Wrestling event. He spoke about his gimmick and mentioned that he drew inspiration from Razor. Carlito mentioned that Vince liked the apple spitting and asked him to continue with it.

"The apple spitting, if you notice, if you look at old Razor Ramon promos, mine are all basically ripoffs of that. In one of those, he spat something at some guy and in mine, it was an apple. Then Vince saw that and he said, 'Okay, I like it kid. I want you to keep spitting apples at people's faces.' And then I asked him am I the one spitting the apples? He goes, 'Yeah.' Okay, I got no problem with that. I could do that all day." [From 3:07 to 3:29]

You can watch the full video here:

Carlito made an apperanace for WWE at Backlash

All eyes were on Puerto Rico this past weekend as WWE held its premium live event, Backlash, in the beautiful island nation.

Three-time Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny was in action against Damian Preist in a San Juan Street Fight. The two stars fought tooth and nail during the matchup. However, when The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio decided to interfere in the encounter, Bunny got support from the LWO featuring Savio Vega and Carlito.

This entourage ensured that Bad Bunny won the match and then celebrated in the ring with the singer atop their shoulders.

Would you like to see Carlito become a full-fledged member of the WWE roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Monopoly Events and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes