Vince McMahon allegedly wanted former WWE Champion's character to have a three-foot penis

Dan Madigan, a former WWE writer, recently recalled how Vince McMahon suggested a bizarre idea for a movie scene involving legendary superstar Kane.

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, portrayed Jacob Goodnight in “See No Evil” in 2006. At one point in the WWE-produced film, Kane’s character held a woman hostage and forced her to watch as he tore a man’s eyes out.

Madigan, who wrote the script, stated on the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast” that McMahon originally wanted the hostage scene to feature a three-foot penis.

“Vince wanted a scene where this girl’s trapped upstairs and there’s a makeshift cage. And the Jacob Goodnight character unzips his pants and a three-foot penis comes out… I don’t know why Vince thought it would be a good idea. He was adamant on having this scene. I don’t know, did the penis talk? Did it detach? I don’t know what he thought about it.” [20:23-20:55]

According to Madigan, the movie’s producers were “too chicken s**t” to say anything to McMahon about the outlandish idea. He eventually raised concerns himself because he did not think the scene made any sense.

How Vince McMahon responded to the negative feedback

“See No Evil” advertisers would likely have refused to work with WWE if the movie featured a three-foot penis scene.

Dan Madigan added that Vince McMahon was determined to add the peculiar moment to the film. However, due to potential backlash from advertisers, the former WWE Chairman reluctantly agreed to leave it out.

“When Vince is adamant about something, it’s like it’s etched in stone,” Madigan continued. “‘No, three-foot penis good!’ ‘No, three-foot penis bad!’ Back and forth. And finally when we realized we’re not gonna get any advertising, we’re gonna get maybe NC-17 rating, I think when he saw what could happen to the box office, I think, okay, that [realization the story was unsuitable] went off.” [22:12-22:33]

McMahon retired last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon replaced the 76-year-old as WWE’s co-CEOs, while Triple H is now in charge of creative.

