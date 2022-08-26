“Is he over?”- Vince McMahon allegedly doubted the popularity of WWE Hall of Famer

Vince McMahon had no idea who Sting was if WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg's recent comments are to be believed.

WCW legend Sting made his way to WWE at Survivor Series 2014, thus kicking off a heated feud with Triple H. The rivalry led to a huge clash at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, which The Game won.

WWE veteran Road Dogg was recently asked on Busted Open if Triple H's victory over Sting was a subliminal message from Vince McMahon that WWE was better than WCW. Road Dogg had an interesting response to the same, and revealed that Vince seemingly had no idea who Sting was.

Check out his comments below:

"Vince did not act like he knew who Sting was, or he knew of Sting's gravitas. He literally asked us, “Is he over?” I don’t know if it was a performance or if it's real, but if it was a performance, he deserves an Oscar. I feel like he just didn’t watch that. I think he was so laser focused on his stuff that stuff outside his bubble doesn't compute. He literally asked us multiple times, 'this guy is gonna get a reaction, right?'" [32:15-32:50]

Sting's past comments about Vince McMahon tell a different story

While Road Dogg claims that Vince McMahon seemingly had no idea who Sting was, the former WCW Champion's past comments paint a different picture. Sting signed with TNA way back in 2003, and was a mainstay in the company for about 13 years.

A while ago, Sting opened up about his decision to sign a deal with TNA and revealed that Vince McMahon was disgusted with the same.

“I said, ‘Vince, I’m going to TNA.’ He said, ‘The thought of you and the legacy you leave behind and you going to TNA is just Blagh!’ He literally said, ‘Blagh!’” [H/T The Sun]

Sting was one of the biggest stars of Monday Night Wars and was incredibly popular among WCW fans back then. His comments clearly indicate that not only did Vince have an interest in signing him, but the former WWE Chairman had talks with him as well.

What do you make of Road Dogg's comments about Vince doubting Sting's popularity, back in 2014-15?

If you use Road Dogg's quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil