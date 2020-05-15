Vince McMahon and The Undertaker

In the second episode of the five-part series titled 'Undertaker: The Last Ride', Vince McMahon and The Undertaker opened up on their special bond that they have shared over the last 30 years.

During the filming, when asked about what Mark Calaway (The Undertaker's real name) meant to him on a personal and professional level, Vince McMahon cut off the filming momentarily, saying, "I can't do that" as he started tearing up.

After gathering himself, Vince McMahon said: (H/T The Sun)

“Undertaker, Mark Calaway, is the most loyal performer I've ever dealt with. He is the kind of man you'd want literally in the foxhole with you."

The Undertaker opens up on his relationship with Vince McMahon

In the series 'Undertaker: The Last Ride', The Phenom has shown us a side of his we have never seen before. For the longest time, The Undertaker has kept his gimmick and his real self as far away from each other as possible.

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon have shared a very personal relationship over the years. So much so that The Undertaker named his son Gunner Vincent after the Chairman of WWE. Opening up on his relationship with Vince, The Undertaker said:

“He'd be the first one to pat you on the back, but also the first one to kick you in the ass when you need it."

“I love Vince to death. I'd take a bullet for the man, honestly I would. Yes, he's my boss. He's my friend. He's been like a dad. He's been like a brother. He's been it all to me.

"I've gone through some really harrowing personal issues in my life. Kinda let them take over who I am as a person. The problems just became so monumental that I didn't really care about anything else."

“He was the one that basically sat me down in a chair and told me 'Mark, you need to quit feeling sorry for yourself'. There's no other person that could say that to me that I wouldn't have got up and knocked the s*** out of them."

“But it was Vince, and I knew it was true, and I knew where it'd come from. Tough love. That's what I needed, but not because he was my boss, but because he was my friend and he cared about me."

“He's an incredible man and a very important person in my life that's made me a much better man.”