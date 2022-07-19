Vince McMahon was "pis*ed" at Jim Ross for offering top WWE star a $250,000 contract

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has revealed that Vince McMahon was not pleased with him for signing Brock Lesnar to a $250,000 deal.

Brock Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000 on a developmental deal, debuting in OVW before being called up to the main roster. Jim Ross was in charge of talent relations at the time.

In a recent episode of Grilling JR, Ross said that McMahon was not in favor of paying $250,000 to sign Brock Lesnar 22 years ago.

“When I told him what I was going to pay Brock Lesnar, he looked at me like I was insane, and he was pissed because I think my first offer to Lesnar that I was going to sign him for was [$250,000]. I think Rock got a million. But they’re on this deal where you get paid by your performance, or on your performance, and much sooner than later, those guys are blowing those numbers away," said the legendary commentator. [H/T SeScoops]

Prior to joining the company, Lesnar had a successful stint in amateur wrestling, where he became the NCAA Heavyweight Champion.

Brock Lesnar wasn't a fan of pro wrestling before he joined WWE

Ross revealed in an earlier episode of his podcast that Lesnar didn't watch any pro wrestling before joining WWE.

“Lesnar had no background in pro wrestling. He wasn’t a fan, he didn’t watch it on TV. He didn’t know how cyclical it can be and how that manifests itself," said Ross.

The Beast Incarnate reportedly wanted to be called up to the main roster from the developmental territory much sooner than he eventually did. Lesnar spent two years in OVW before debuting on RAW in 2002. He has had a fantastic two decades in pro wrestling, becoming one of the greatests in Vince McMahon's promotion.

