Vince McMahon was angry at everyone during Shane McMahon's match with WWE legend

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not happy with Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle, referee Mike Chioda and everyone else involved in the match between Shane and Angle at King of the Ring 2001.

In a recent edition of the Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed Vince McMahon's state of mind during Angle and Shane McMahon's Street Fight at the King of the Ring pay-per-view.

The WWE Chairman was not happy with Angle for throwing Shane McMahon through the glass multiple times. He told Chioda to make Angle stop, but the Olympic medallist was deaf in one ear and couldn't hear the referee.

“I had the match and I remember Kurt couldn’t hear me, he was deaf in one ear. I was yelling, cussing, ‘Don’t do it again, don’t do it again!’ Kurt just kept trying to put him through the glass and finally did it. It was a hell of a match, I see [Vince] was p*ssed off that night at everybody, including me because he thought I wasn’t listening to him but I was telling Kurt ‘Don’t do it’ but Shane’s like ‘Do it, do it again! Do it again!’ and Kurt’s not hearing me and it was a lot of chaos that night," said Chioda. (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Kurt Angle on being angry at Shane McMahon during the WWE match

Just a reminder of how dumb Shane and I were back then. Lol https://t.co/7ibMzqYkT6 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 29, 2018

The Street Fight at King of the Ring is regarded as one of the most brutal matches in WWE as both men tried to inflict as much pain as possible on each other.

Angle rewatched the match during an episode of his podcast, where he revealed that he was angry at Shane for punching him in the face.

"Shane ends up grabbing my leg, and he ends up giving me a punch in the eye, and he gave me six stitches. I got pissed," said Angle.

Angle did not remember shouting at Shane during the match as he had suffered a concussion and only realized it after Shane told him a week later.

The most brutal match I’ve ever been in. King of the Ring 2001 “street fight” vs @shanemcmahon #itstrue pic.twitter.com/Ux0LZASF4X — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 8, 2021

