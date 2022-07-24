Vince McMahon apparently asked Rey Mysterio if a veteran superstar had a 'cocaine problem'

Former WWE and WCW star Konnan recently revealed that Vince McMahon was under the impression that he was addicted to cocaine back in the day.

Konnan made his debut in WWE (then WWF) in September 1992 during an episode of Superstars. After a brief stint with the company, he left due to an alleged disagreement with Vince McMahon.

During the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the Mexican wrestling legend recalled when he had talks with WWE about doing a Latin show for the company. Interestingly enough, Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and Rey Mysterio were also part of the discussions.

Vince McMahon directly asked Prichard and Mysterio about Konnan's alleged 'cocaine problem.'

"Now, let me tell you what happened when I did talk to him [Vince McMahon], and I will tell you what he did tell me. Okay, so basically, he wanted to do a Latin show. It was me, him, Rey Mysterio, and Bruce Prichard. The main thing was like, for some f***ing reason, the guy thought I was on cocaine," revealed Konnan.

Mysterio and Prichard quickly clarified that while Konnan did not do cocaine, the veteran star smoked marijuana.

"He asked Bruce, and he asked Rey if I still had a cocaine problem. They said, that motherf***er doesn't do cocaine; he smokes weed." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Konnan says WWE will improve following Vince McMahon's retirement

For those unaware, Vince McMahon recently retired from WWE, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking over as Co-CEOs. Triple H will act as the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

WWE has often drawn criticism for its creative direction under McMahon's regime, and Konnan believes a "fresher pair of eyes" can make the promotion better as time progresses.

Konnan specifically spoke about how WWE scripts changed an hour before the show and found it astonishing that it happened in an organization with a large team of writers.

"I think WWE will be a lot better because of these people that are there with a fresher set of eyes. You have no idea, and I can say this now, how many times I've talked to Rey Mysterio. Literally, like within an hour before the show is about to go on the air, and they change shit on him for like the third time, the day of. You got a week to put together a show with how many writers?"

It remains to be seen whether Konnan is proven right and if the new management can usher in a new era in WWE.

Will McMahon's retirement potentially make WWE a better product? Sound off in the comments section below.

