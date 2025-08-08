Vince McMahon to appear with Alexa Bliss in major show

Vince McMahon and Alexa Bliss are both set to appear on a major show soon. Several other WWE stars are also expected to be present.FOX is premiering a television special dedicated to the complicated life and legacy of Hulk Hogan. The show will focus on the star's entire life and will be the first documentary to air following his death on July 24, 2025. The release is expected to provide a comprehensive look at his career, exploring how he transformed professional wrestling and became one of the biggest stars in the USA. They would also shed light upon the &quot;tragedies and self-inflicted wounds&quot; that made his life more controversial. The show will feature several prominent WWE stars and legends. Vince McMahon, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jacob Fatu, and Jimmy Hart will all appear on the show. Sylvester Stallone will also be part of the show. These are the stars confirmed to appear, but more may be part of it as well.The show is premiering on August 12, from 8 PM to 9 PM EST on the Fox Network. The show has been titled, TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan.&quot;TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan premieres Tuesday, August 12 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. With interviews from Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart with additional interviews from WWE Superstars including Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu and Charlotte Flair.&quot;Alexa Bliss is one of the most high-profile stars in WWE at the momentWhile Bliss may have returned to WWE after a long time away, she has already become one of the biggest stars on the roster again.She has teamed up with Charlotte Flair, and the two of them even won the Women's Tag Team Championship. Now, as the champions of the women's division, they have become babyfaces as well, something that was always difficult for Charlotte.