Vince McMahon appears on SmackDown, threatens to fire WWE star before WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon wasn't happy on the blue brand this week. Ahead of his rare Hall of Fame induction speech, Mr. McMahon had a confrontation with a SmackDown star following a tense altercation. In the process, he threatened to fire the popular WWE star.

McMahon's protege Austin Theory will have a match at WrestleMania against Pat McAfee. Apart from this, Theory has had some high-profile wins, such as his recent victory over Intercontinental Champion Ricochet on RAW.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Austin Theory once again provoked Pat McAfee by taking him down while he was enjoying Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song.

The furious McAfee ran after Theory backstage and realized he had entered Mr. McMahon's office. Not wanting to hold back, he kicked the door in before The WWE Chairman came out and threatened to fire the SmackDown commentator.

All of this happened while Theory was hiding behind McMahon.

Austin Theory's harassment of McAfee continued after the Vince McMahon segment

Knowing that Vince McMahon had his back, Austin Theory continued to provoke McAfee. Michael Cole had to talk sense into the latter, even after Theory came out and threw ice onto the SmackDown commentator.

It's been an entertaining feud so far, and Austin Theory has done everything to get as much heat as possible. The Dallas crowd chanting "Theory sucks" during his six-man tag team match is indicative of how successful he has been as a heel.

The second time around, United States Champion and RAW star Finn Balor attacked Theory, having already beaten him before. McAfee admitted to Cole that Theory was in his head.

While Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and Rick Boogs came close to victory, they fell short as Austin Theory, and The Usos won. Theory pinned the US Champ, making him the second champion he has pinned this week.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out at WrestleMania 38 between Theory and McAfee. Will Vince McMahon be in Theory's corner during The Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments below.

