Vince McMahon approved two WWE storylines despite knowing they would fail (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has given his thoughts on why Vince McMahon allowed Jim Cornette to manage various WWE Superstars in the late 1990s.

As part of an NWA invasion of WWE, Cornette briefly managed Jeff Jarrett on WWE television in early 1998. He then joined forces with Bodacious Bart (aka Bart Gunn) and Bombastic Bob (aka Bob Holly) to form The New Midnight Express.

Russo appeared on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He revealed that Vince McMahon only approved of the storylines because Cornette had pitched the ideas. According to Russo, the WWE Chairman knew the alliances would not work out.

“That was another rib, bro. That was another rib where Cornette would sit in the meetings and talk about Midnight and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and all that stuff, and Vince was like, ‘Okay, fine, we’ll put that out there and it’ll fall flat on its face.’ That’s how a lot of it works. There’s always a reason for everything, bro.”

Watch the video above to hear the full story, as well as Vince Russo’s thoughts on Vince McMahon’s role in the Montreal Screwjob.

Vince McMahon did not want a new Midnight Express

Bodacious Bart and Bombastic Bob

Advertisement

Vince Russo said Jim Cornette believed that a new version of The Midnight Express would work on Vince McMahon’s shows in the late 1990s.

Russo acknowledged that The Midnight Express were “over huge” in the 1980s. However, he and Vince McMahon felt that the team was never going to work in WWE's Attitude Era.

Please credit SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.