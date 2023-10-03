Vince McMahon is in awe of Roman Reigns; former WWE star breaks down their relationship (Exclusive)

Former WWE wrestler Lloyd Anoa'i recently spoke about why Vince McMahon was very happy with Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been the biggest star in WWE for over three years. Ever since he joined hands with Paul Heyman, Roman has ascended to the mountain top and has maintained his dominance over the entire roster. Despite the current differences within The Bloodline, Reigns is still holding on to the Undisputed WWE Universal title with no credible challenger in sight.

On a recent episode of the UnSKripted podcast, Anoa'i spoke highly of The Head of the Table. He mentioned that Roman has made the entire family proud. He even explained that higher-ups in WWE, including Vince McMahon, were happy with Reigns because he was selling out arenas week after week in his latest run as leader of The Bloodline.

"You got the man that's killing record right now. I mean, he's making our family very proud. I'm very proud of him. He got none other than Roman Reigns who is the Universal Heavyweight Champion of WWE. I mean, he's selling records. Vince McMahon and WWE, they're all happy with him because he's putting the behinds in seats and he's selling out. Friday Night SmackDowns have been sold out and have record viewings on TV since they've been doing this Bloodline angle and it's unbelievable." [From 5:20 - 6:03]

You can watch the full interview here:

Roman Reigns will not be on WWE Fastlane

The next Premium Live Event on WWE's calendar is Fastlane, scheduled for October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns, however, will not be at the event. In fact, the Tribal Chief has not had a televised match since his Tribal Combat with Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The Bloodline will be represented by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, taking on John Cena and LA Knight in a high-profile tag team encounter.

Do you think Jimmy and Solo will keep The Bloodline's flag flying high at Fastlane? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.