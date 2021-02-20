Watch: Vince McMahon laughing backstage over Superstar's promo

The trailer for the upcoming WWE 24 special focusing on Big E features a short backstage clip. The footage shows WWE Chairman Vince McMahon cracking up over Big E's "Feel The Power" promo.

Big E is hands down one of the funniest Superstars to ever grace a WWE ring. Now, WWE has finally produced a special focusing on other sides of the current Intercontinental Champion.

The trailer has been uploaded on WWE's official YouTube channel. During the trailer, viewers will notice a short backstage video featuring Vince McMahon and Big E.

As seen in the clip, Big E delivers The New Day's iconic "Feel The Power" line in a backstage area, right in front of McMahon. The WWE Chairman indeed found it amusing and can be seen laughing. Check out the clip below, at the 00:38 mark:

Big E has been thriving in Vince McMahon's promotion

Big E found success in NXT and became NXT Champion on one occasion. However, on the main roster, E was initially just another generic mid-card guy.

That all changed in 2014, though, when he formed The New Day with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The faction quickly became popular among the WWE Universe and regularly sold lots of merchandise.

During the KofiMania angle on the road to WrestleMania 35, Big E and Vince McMahon engaged in a bunch of fierce verbal exchanges.

Big E was separated from Kofi and Woods during last year's WWE Draft. Here's what he had to say about it:

"If we’re going to do the split, it’s either we do it or we don’t. I still want some level of connectivity, but there’s going to be no clamoring for a reunion if I’m constantly around. Or if they’re constantly finding ways to be in my segments. I think that some separation could be a good thing. I think it allows us to build some identity."

Big E got that Friday feeling#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XSpB57qaai — Kameron (Kam) Dreesen (@KDAWG_4Life) February 20, 2021

Big E is currently the Intercontinental Champion on WWE SmackDown and is doing some of the best work of his career as a singles star. He still has a long way to go, but he could have his moment at the top somewhere down the line.