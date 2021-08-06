"No more NXT guys in the locker room" - Details on Vince McMahon's WWE ban in 2020

Ariya Daivari has recalled how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did not want NXT stars in the main-roster locker room during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, most 205 Live tapings have taken place at NXT’s Capitol Wrestling Center (a.k.a. WWE’s Performance Center). The only exceptions came between August 2020 and October 2020 when seven episodes of the cruiserweight show were filmed at the WWE ThunderDome.

Daivari, who received his WWE release in June, recently spoke to Matt Rehwoldt (f.k.a. Aiden English) on the Straight Shooting podcast. He explained that Vince McMahon decided to change the venue for 205 Live in 2020 following a COVID-19 outbreak in NXT.

“What I was told was Vince was like, ‘No more NXT guys on the main roster during this pandemic,’” Daivari said. “Because guys were just coming up. They weren’t getting called up, they were just coming in to do 205, so he said, ‘No more NXT guys in the locker room.’”

Ariya Daivari’s opinion on Vince McMahon changing 205 Live’s location

The first episode of 205 Live featured Ariya Daivari losing against Jack Gallagher

Ariya Daivari performed on 205 Live from November 2016 until he received his release from WWE in June 2021.

The 32-year-old said he had no problem with Vince McMahon sending himself, Tony Nese and Brian Kendrick to NXT.

“When they said no more NXT guys, they were like, ‘Well, who’s left on 205?’” Daivari added. “It was like me, Tony and Kendrick. So they’re like, ‘Well, we’re not gonna have a show with three guys. Just send them with them.’ That’s when 205 got put with NXT and that’s why the whole thing kind of happened. But it wasn’t a bad thing. I do believe 205 was probably a better fit for NXT, just because of the style of wrestling.”

Daivari added that 205 Live was Triple H’s brainchild, so it made sense for the cruiserweights to also be associated with his NXT brand.

