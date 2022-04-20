"I'll be there"- Former WWE champion ready to return at WrestleMania 39 if Vince McMahon calls

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin says that he'll be there if he gets a call from Vince McMahon for WrestleMania 39

During his latest appearance on the Brewbound podcast, Austin spoke about how he never expected to main event a WrestleMania again. Austin returned to the ring to face Kevin Owens earlier this month, much to the surprise and excitement of the fans.

“For me to participate at WrestleMania 38, if you had told me, ‘You’re going to be part of WrestleMania 38,’ not only that, ‘you’re going to main event night one,’ I would have said that you’re full of sh*t and you’re crazy. There I was, in Dallas, Texas, headlining the event on day one," said Steve Austin.

On being asked whether he plans to take part in WrestleMania 39, the Texas Rattlesnake stated that if Vince McMahon wants him on the show, he'll be there.

"Never say never, but I would imagine, within the scope of that show, it’s going to be a big show in a big time city. It will be a two-night event again. I’m sure I’m done wrestling, per se, but as part of WWE, I can’t imagine that I won’t be there in some capacity," Austin added, "I’m not booking myself on the show, because I didn’t book myself on 38, that’s a Vince (McMahon) thing, and I have a great relationship with him. If I get the call, I’ll be there.” [h/t Fightful]

The WrestleMania 38 segment between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon was universally loved

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled an impromptu match against Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38. Despite initial concerns about his well-being, the Hall of Famer exceeded all expectations and delivered an amazing performance.

Austin wasn't done with just that as he returned on Night Two of WrestleMania 38 after Vince McMahon's match against Pat McAfee. He went on to deliver Stunners to Austin Theory, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee. The segment was unanimoulsy praised by fans in attendance as well as those watching all across the globe.

After an amazing performance at WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold Steve Austin's in-ring career is done, but WWE will, in all likelihood, continue to use the Texas Rattlesnake for their upcoming major events.

Edited by Siddharth Mayur