Vince McMahon would have booked a different main event for WrestleMania 40, according to ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims that we could have seen a different main event for WrestleMania if Vince McMahon had still been in power.

Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble earlier this year. He immediately clarified that he wanted to go after Roman and finish his story. However, things went into a spiral after The Rock returned and hinted that he might have a match against The Tribal Chief.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo believed that if Vince McMahon were still leading creative, Rock vs. Roman would be the main event of WrestleMania 40.

He detailed that Mr. McMahon felt that The Rock was a bigger draw than Cody, and if the schedules were aligned, the former WWE CEO would go ahead with the match.

"Yeah, I do think so. I think everything would be the biggest match that it could be. I don't think Vince thinks as highly of Cody as he does [of] The Rock and Roman Reigns. And you can't say no to Vince McMahon. Now, Rock might have been a different story because of scheduling and whatnot. I mean, that's a whole different thing. But Roman Reigns is on the roster. And you know, you don't say no to Vince." [From 6:15 onwards]

After the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff event in Las Vegas, it was announced that Rhodes would get his match against Roman at the expense of The People's Champ.

Rocky has not taken too kindly to this and blamed the "Cody crybabies" for losing out on possibly the biggest WrestleMania match of all time. He is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this week, and it will be interesting to see what he has to share with the WWE Universe.

