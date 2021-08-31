"A very sincere apology" - Ex-WWE star on Vince McMahon apologizing after her release

Mickie James has opened up about her WWE release and the manner in which the company handled her release. The former WWE star revealed that Vince McMahon made a sincere apology after she was sent her belongings in a trash bag.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Mickie James opened up about her relationship with Vince McMahon. The five-time WWE Women's Champion stated that McMahon was always kind to her and drew parallels between their lives.

"When Vince McMahon called me to apologise when I got my stuff in the trash bag it was a very sincere apology. My issue was never with Vince, because Vince has always been kind to me, he’s always treated me with respect and with love, even when he was upset at me at WrestleMania for this thing (Mickie sticks two fingers up). When I look at Vince’s life and my life, I think—aside from the fact he’s a billionaire now—our beginnings are not all that different. We’re not very different people. I think I connected with Vince on a real level, on a human level, which is probably uncommon," said Mickie James about her relationship with Vince McMahon.

Mickie James returned to WWE in 2016 and had a five-year run with the company, and was let go earlier this year. She disclosed on social media that her WWE belongings were sent to her home in a garbage bag, which resulted in Stephanie McMahon making a public apology to her.

James revealed that her problem in WWE was not with Vince McMahon but a few people that worked under him in the company.

Mickie James after her WWE release

Mickie James has been active in pro wrestling since her release from WWE in April. She first featured on NWA Power, where she became the executive producer of NWA EmPowerr, the promotion's all-women pay-per-view.

NWA Empowerr took place this past weekend and was a grand success for women's wrestling. James also returned to IMPACT Wrestling, confronting Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo on her debut.

