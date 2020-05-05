Vince McMahon and Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and former World Champion Batista were guests on the latest edition of "Rock Around The Ring" FaceBook Live, presented by GalaxyCon. The WWE veteran discussed the 12-week buildup to the Evolution vs The Rock 'n' Sock Connection match on the road to WrestleMania 20, back in 2004.

While talking about the buildup, Foley recalled an instance that involved a young Randy Orton. Foley couldn't believe that The Rock found him worthy enough to return for a Handicap match, and wanted to make the return mean something. He pulled Orton aside on an episode of RAW and told the young gun to hit him on his eyebrow as hard as he could.

Foley further stated that Orton didn't come close to hitting him on the eyebrow and connected on a spot just between his forehead, near the temple. Foley ended up getting a black eye. A short while later, WWE Producer Brian Gewirtz called Foley and informed him that Vince said he didn't have to come back on WWE TV yet. When asked why Gewirtz told Foley that the WWE Chairman dubbed the segment as "the worst work he has ever done".

Another legend gets added to the mix on the road to WWE WrestleMania 20

Nevertheless, the WWE Universe seemed to like where the story was going, and The Rock's addition to the feud made things even better. The two legends made for an incredibly popular team, back in the early 2000s, and The Rock's return provided longtime fans with a dash of nostalgia. The babyfaces didn't the win the eventual match though, but the fans at Madison Square Garden gave Foley an ovation following the contest, in one of the most heartfelt moments in WrestleMania history.