Vince McMahon has decided to cancel a push and move in another direction with WWE RAW Superstar Peyton Royce, according to reports from WrestlingNews.co. This comes after Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans teamed up on RAW last week, which seems to suggest that Royce's singles push has been paused.

A similar report was made by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He noted that the WWE were trying to push the pairing of Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose as a tag-team, due to the lack of tag-teams in the women's tag team division. It could be for this reason that Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce were introduced as a team by Vince McMahon.

This came as surprise to many, as it was reported that Vince McMahon had high praise for Peyton Royce and another Superstar, Bianca Belair, and had decided to give them a singles career push.

Weeks later, The IIconics were split up and Billie Kay was sent to SmackDown, where she isn't doing much. However, Vince McMahon seems to have changed plans yet again.

Vince McMahon's pairing of Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce is odd

The Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce storyline seemed to get off to a good start. The two cut an interesting inset promo on RAW last week, where they seemed to be getting along well.

However, things changed quickly after RAW when the two were seen bickering on RAW Talk. This also spilt over onto social media with the two trading jabs on Twitter, leaving fans confused as to what the WWE and Vince McMahon were trying to accomplish.

There’s a reason nobody wants to be your friend. You don’t know how to be one. I have a friend because I have feelings. And that’s more than I can say for you. https://t.co/elTK2Vj17V — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) November 3, 2020

One thing is clear though, Peyton Royce's singles push seems to be dead in the water, and Vince has decided to change his plans for the former member of the Iconics. This was all but confirmed when Lacey Evans absolutely tore into Peyton Royce over her singles ability, and how she has never been by herself before.

Lmaoooo Lacey Evans speaking the truth about Peyton Royce. #WWERaw #Rawtalk #RAWTonight pic.twitter.com/cZvlPXye8n — Self hatin Blac GEYS do not deserve rights 🚫 (@Stantalentbish) November 3, 2020

It is never a good thing to see talent wasted on the WWE, and this is all the more true when said talent was being groomed for a major push. Nothing can be done about Vince McMahon's decision, but we can only hope that Peyton Royce can claw her way back up. Who knows, perhaps the bickering between Lacey Evans and Royce is a perlude to a singles match between the two.