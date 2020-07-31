Vince McMahon casts doubt on future WWE event in Saudi Arabia

During the second quarter investor's cal for WWE, during a session where Vince McMahon was answering questions, he addressed the future of the relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia. Vince McMahon revealed whether the partnership with Saudi Arabia would continue, after having hosted two annual events in the country for the past few years. Talking about this year, it appears that returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia might be in actual doubt, although the decision is yet to be made.

Vince McMahon on WWE returning to Saudi Arabia this year

During the conference call, talking about whether WWE would return for their second annual pay-per-view event this year later, usually known as Crown Jewel, Vince McMahon said that the decision was yet to be made, but it was doubtful because of the current condition of Saudi Arabia's economy at the moment, especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If WWE is unable to return to Saudi Arabia this year, while it may affect them financially, it would do well for them in terms of outlook, as every Saudi Arabian pay-per-view is usually frowned upon by a large part of WWE's international audience.

WWE in Saudi Arabia

WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia and is far from peaceful and without controversy. WWE had initially signed a ten-year contract with Saudi Arabia to host their pay-per-view events in the country on a seemingly bi-annual basis.

After a historic #WWECrownJewel event that brought the first-ever Women’s match to Saudi Arabia, #WWE is proud to expand its partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority through 2027. https://t.co/4dusKsdQyi pic.twitter.com/okhk8YtMMS — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 7, 2019

However, throughout their partnership, the relationship has been seemingly frowned upon by the general public. While WWE has been able to host two women's matches in Saudi Arabia, something of a historic achievement, the incidents last year where WWE Superstars were reportedly stranded in the country and were apparently not being allowed to leave, cast even graver doubts on the relationship. The incident came after Vince McMahon apparently took the live telecast of the WWE event off Saudi Arabian television, something that has not been confirmed officially.

Now, with Vince McMahon casting doubts about WWE returning to Saudi Arabia this year, there appears to be more doubt about WWE's relationship with the country. Only the future will reveal if they will be able to continue together in a partnership once the pandemic is in a more manageable condition.