"P****d off at me" - Details on Vince McMahon removing one word from a Kane promo in WWE

It is no secret that Vince McMahon has been known to change a wrestler's story or promo in swift fashion. A victim of the chairman's quick change of mind occurred for ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

The actor turned wrestling writer worked for WWE in two short stints from 2008 to 2009 and then 2010 to 2012. Working very closely with talents such as John Cena, Sheamus and Kane during his time with the company.

Speaking on his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, he recounted a story to his listeners in which Vince McMahon did not like the wording of a promo that he wrote for Kane:

“I remember, I came in there [Gorilla], and I don’t remember the promo,” Freddie began. “This was, you know, over ten years ago but there was the word ‘destroyed’. He [Vince] reads the word destroyed and he stops and he looks at me. He’s like p****d off at me like I’ve done something. Not wrong, but offensive. I go ‘What?’ and he shouts, he goes ‘Kane would never say destroyed. He would say obliterate!"

Kane and Mr. McMahon have had a close working relationship that spans over 20 years. Given the amount of time that Kane and the chairman of the board have spent crafting the Devils' favorite demon for television, it is unsurprising that Vince had his own take on how the promo should have been written.

Vince McMahon wanted Freddie Prinze Jr. to be more serious

Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes Freddie Prinze Jr Recalls Vince McMahon Laughing Off Losing $20 Million – “That’s What A Billionaire Is” itrwrestling.com/news/freddie-p… Freddie Prinze Jr Recalls Vince McMahon Laughing Off Losing $20 Million – “That’s What A Billionaire Is” itrwrestling.com/news/freddie-p…

An actor known for his comedic performances, the ex-WWE writer was asked by the chairman to be far more serious when it came to the writing of his promos:

“He just gives this grunt that he would give when he’s unamused by your amusement, basically. He wanted me to take it more seriously, I guess. Then he starts reading it through, reading it through and he goes, ‘Ah, the rest of it is fine, just try and make the end a little better!”

Freddie Prinze Jr. could always see the difference in mindset that Vince McMahon had compared to the rest of his writing staff.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is possible that the actor's time as a WWE writer was short-lived due to Vince's tight grip around his creativity.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun