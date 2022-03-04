"These decisions are so d*mn tough" - Vince McMahon on changing his approach to running WWE

WWE CEO Vince McMahon disclosed that he no longer runs WWE with his "heart" during a recent interview with Pat McAfee.

McMahon made a rare interview appearance this Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show. While Pat is mainly known for his commentary, his interviews give an insight into the minds of his guests. He previously had Brock Lesnar and Adam Cole as guests.

McMahon discussed a few topics in the interview, including how he runs WWE. The Chairman claims that he no longer does it with his heart, and for this reason, WWE became a publicly-traded company.

“It’s not personal, it’s business. Once I took the company public, it helped me be a better businessman because prior to that I was running the business mostly with my heart. These decisions are so d*mn tough when you do that because you know who it is, he has kids, this that and the other or someone has cancer in the family or all that computes in your head. Once you’re a public company, now you owe stockholders. It is the business then. So, it helps me make easier and better business decisions." Vince said (H/T RingsideNews)

For those unaware, WWE became a Publicly Traded Company in 1999, during the height of its Attitude Era popularity.

Vince McMahon's heart is still in the company

Though Vince McMahon stated that he runs the company with a lot less emotion than before, that's not to say that some compassion isn't there.

"My heart, there’s still some of it in there, but at the same time, it’s business and there’s nothing personal about it in terms of whether I like somebody or don’t like someone or whatever…" McMahon added

McMahon clarified that many of his decisions today have nothing to do with whether or not he likes an individual. They likely stem from what is more prosperous from a business perspective.

What do you think of Vince McMahon's comments? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy