Vince McMahon has a habit of changing the names of WWE Superstars, often shortening them. Some notable examples of this were Antonio Cesaro being shortened to just Cesaro, Alexander Rusev being shortened to Rusev as well as Buddy Murphy being cut down to just Murphy. We have also seen the Viking Raiders being renamed after being called up to the main roster which was almost definitely Vince McMahon's decision.

It now looks like we could see another prominent Superstar on SmackDown getting a name change.

The Mysterio family is going to have to figure this out. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jJoPhOhqZ0 — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2020

Vince McMahon changing Dominik Mysterio's ring-name?

WWE have filed a number of new trademarks this week and among them is a trademark for "Dominick". It looks like we could see Dominik Mysterio wrestling as Dominick forward if that is indeed the plan. Rey Mysterio had previously trademarked the name Principe Mysterio for his son Dominik in 2019 hoping that he would wrestle under a mask. However, it looks WWE and Vince McMahon have no plans for Dominik to wrestle under a mask now.

You can check out the trademark WWE filed for "Dominick" below:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Other trademarks filed by WWE include trademarks for a number of NXT UK talent including Levi Muir, Joseph Conners, Johnny Saint and Kenny Williams.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were recently drafted to SmackDown in the latest WWE Draft. Their arch nemesis at the moment, Seth Rollins, was also drafted over to the blue brand in the Draft. According to reports, Vince McMahon has been impressed by Dominik's time in WWE so far.