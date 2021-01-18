"Vince McMahon chose me" - Vince Russo details real-life heat with fellow WWE Creative [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has gone into detail on the real-life difficulties between himself and fellow wrestling creative Jim Cornette.

Speaking on the latest edition of Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE Writer discussed his relationship with Cornette, how the pair worked during their time together in WWE and how Russo feels there is no animosity on his part.

"As we all know, Jim Cornette has an absolute hatred for Vince Russo. Now, let me first say off the bat that that is not my… I do not hate Jim Cornette at all. Jim Cornette hates me. It’s a one-sided thing. Ok? Now, bro, part of the reason Jim Cornette hates me was there was a time when it was me, Vince, and Jim booking. You could see in those sessions Vince and I were going this way, and Cornette was going in reverse. And there was a lot of arguments and disagreements and we all weren’t on the same page. And I’ll be honest with you, Jim was not on our page. Because Vince knew at that point in time that this business needs to evolve."

Vince McMahon needed WWE to "change and adapt" says Vince Russo

I'd Rather Have My Freedom and Be Hated . . . Than Bow Down to Those Who Want to Control Me. pic.twitter.com/hpBOBAANkr — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 18, 2020

Vince Russo would go on to say that he felt the decision making behind WWE moving forward with his ideas, as opposed to Cornettes, was due to Cornette's inability to "change and adapt." Which is apparently what Vince McMahon wanted during this time.

"But, my point is, the reason why Jim hates me is because at some point Vince had to make a decision. And Vince chose me over Cornette. So Cornette was off the writing team and it was just me and Vince. And, of course, Cornette’s side is that he lost that job and lost that spot because of me. No, bro. He lost that spot and cost that spot himself. Because he wasn’t willing to change and adapt, and that’s what Vince was looking for. "

Vince Russo would leave WWE (then WWF) and go to work for rival promotion WCW after issues arising between himself and WWE Chairman Vince Mcmahon.

