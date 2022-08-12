Former WWE Universal Champion says first year working for Vince McMahon "Was one of the most stressful years of my entire life"

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently revealed how difficult he found it to work for Vince McMahon when he first debuted for the company.

After making a name for himself in WCW, the former NFL player arrived in WWE in early 2003.

Despite the fan fare, the former Universal Champion stated on Talk Is Jericho that his relationship with Vince wasn't the greatest.

"It was not warm and fuzzy by any stretch of the imagination."

Goldberg would go onto say how he struggled to find his feet during his first year or so with WWE.

"The first year that I was at the WWE from what I can remember was was one of the most stressful years of my entire life and like, I say, some of the things may have been fabricated in my own mind to the lobotomize me. But I I felt as though I was still the enemy walking in the locker room. I've always felt like an outsider but never as much as I did then."From 34:15 to 34:55

The former WCW Champion returned to the company in 2016 which saw him feature in multiple marquee matches against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Goldberg says he would die for Vince McMahon today

Despite a shaky relationship at the start, both the 55 year old star and the former WWE Chairman have mended a lot of fences with each other.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Goldberg said he considers Vince McMahon to be a close friend.

"I hated him in the beginning, and now I'd die for him. Let's be perfectly honest. I don't think there's a bigger swing of judgment than I have had since I've been in WWE. I went into the business at WWE with unrealistic expectations. With that first year out of the way, I've grown as a wrestler. I've grown as a human being, and I'd like to think that Vince and I have grown as friends." H/T Bleacher Report

WWE @WWE On the @WWE Hall of Fame stage, @Goldberg thanks his wife and son for inspiring him to become a SUPERSTAR once again! #WWEHOF On the @WWE Hall of Fame stage, @Goldberg thanks his wife and son for inspiring him to become a SUPERSTAR once again! #WWEHOF https://t.co/g5nvjK7Ibl

Goldberg's most recent match in WWE came in February 2022 at the Elimination Chamber PPV, where he faced off against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Were you a fan of Vince McMahon bringing back old stars like Goldberg? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil