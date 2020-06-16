Vince McMahon considers WWE Superstar to be "a young Eddie Guerrero"

Vince McMahon is sitting on a pile of young and upcoming WWE Superstars on his roster. With so much talent, charisma, and passion to make it big in the business, the future of WWE and the pro wrestling industry in general looks to be in great hands.

One such young WWE Superstar who has impressed the WWE Universe as well as Vince McMahon a lot recently is Angel Garza. The former Cruiserweight Champion moved up to the main roster after WrestleMania 36 and aligned himself with Zelina Vega and Andrade on Monday Night RAW.

According to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is very high on Angel Garza right now and has even been referring to him as "a young Eddie Guerrero". This is a huge compliment for a young Angel Garza, who shares the same Mexican heritage as that of the late great Eddie Guerrero, someone who is considered to be one of the best wrestlers in WWE history.

Vince McMahon is impressed with Angel Garza

Angel Garza has impressed the WWE Universe and the higher-ups in a very short time with his charisma and amazing in-ring skills. After the recent announcement from Becky Lynch about her pregnancy and with her taking time off from the ring, WWE removed her from the RAW banner and replaced her with Angel Garza.

All signs are pointing towards Angel Garza being on the path to have a successful career with WWE. Only time will tell whether he can live up to Vince McMahon's massive comparison of him with Eddie Guerrero.