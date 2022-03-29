WWE releases controversial new T-shirt design for Vince McMahon

WWE has released a new controversial T-shirt design for Vince McMahon himself, and it's pretty wild as far as merchandise goes.

The Chairman is no stranger to controversy, and it seems his company is banking on his fascinating reputation for this interesting release. WWE Shop has a new T-shirt design for the boss inspired by his entertaining appearance on The Pat McAfee Podcast.

During the interview, we saw the CEO of WWE discuss the different negative opinions the people have of him, saying, "If people think I'm an as*****, congratulations, I am." The Congratulations quote from him made its way onto the T-shirt along with a design depicting him as the Devil himself.

An excerpt of the description of the shirt in the official shop reads:

McMahon’s been blown up, buried beneath an exploding stage, shaved bald and revealed as Hornswoggle’s illegitimate father. He’s given away millions of his own money, locked lips with Rikishi’s posterior and withstood the pain of being relieved of his day-to-day duties by his own son-in-law, Triple H, and WWE’s Board of Directors. Whether in the boardroom or the ring, this titan of industry is belligerent, cocky and always spoiling for a fight … and dammit, WWE fans respect him for it.

The T-shirt is selling for $27.99 (£22.62) and is available for pre-order on the WWE shop. Orders for the merch will be fulfilled on April 8.

Vince McMahon's protege Austin Theory is set to take on Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon will be looking on as his protege Austin Theory takes on Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38.

The Smackdown Commentator has been putting in the work to get into the best physical shape of his life for his bout at The Show of Shows. The battle is sure to be an enthralling one, as the feud has been escalating with each show on the red and blue brand.

We're sure Vince McMahon is bound to get involved in the scuffle to assist his apprentice for the win, but getting past the former NFL punter won't be an easy task. It's just a question of what the WWE Chairman can come up with to aid Theory.

Although the two competitors could end up being equal, the potential involvement of Vince may be the deciding factor in the WrestleMania match.

Who do you have as the favorite to win between Austin Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38? Do you think Vince McMahon will get involved?

