"Drenched with tears" - Vince McMahon allegedly cried after watching emotional promo video 

WWE's media team has always managed to draw a lot of emotion from its audience through their promo and commercial videos. But it is indeed a notable feat to be able to bring Vince McMahon to tears.

David Sahadi, former creative director of WWE's on-air promotions, recalled the time the chairman cried after watching the "passing of the torch" commercial. It featured legends like Pat Patterson putting over the on-screen talent by touting their skill and aptitude. The commercial aired during the Attitude Era and served the purpose of promoting the superstars of that time.

David Sahadi recently appeared on the Talk N' Shop Podcast with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. He touched upon several topics from his time as the creative director of on-air promotions, including the time one of his commercials made Vince McMahon cry:

"15 seconds in [watching the commercial], it's him, Shane [McMahon] and I think Pat Patterson, 15 seconds in [Vince] is like, 'Oh God. Oh God. Jesus. Oh God.' He walked out before the tag page even came up. I turn to Shane and said, 'He hates it, doesn't he?' He goes, 'No, you got him.' I swear to you on my life, I walked outside this studio and Vince is sitting on the ground in tears, just drenched with tears and he's saying, 'Thank you so much.'" [H/T Fightful]

Why did Vince McMahon get so emotional after watching the commercial?

Sahadi further mentioned that Vince McMahon stayed on the stairwell for an additional 20 minutes and was moved. Sahadi believes that the reason behind such an emotional reaction was perhaps due to Vince seeing it as a passing of the torch from his father's legacy to his.

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon even dived into his relationship with the product and how he sees it. Check it out in the video below:

What are your thoughts on this story about Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Prem Deshpande