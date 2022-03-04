“I’ve probably expected more”- Vince McMahon discusses disappointment within his family

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon openly discussed expectations within his family during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The conversation between McAfee and McMahon gave the fans some insight into what the latter wants the future of WWE to look like.

During the interview, McAfee brought up the topic of succession and asked the chairman directly if he thought about someone else taking over for him. McMahon responded by saying that he doesn't consider this outcome very much. Instead, he stated that he wants the company to keep thriving, no who's running it.

“No, I don’t think about it a lot, “Hopefully, if you, if you built something, you want it to continue on, you know, and prosper and grow. Whether that’s with a family member or without a family member. Because my view, this business is, is best for everybody, whether you’re a part of it or you’re not a part of it, and you have to treat it as such." Vince said.

McMahon also discussed the expectations he kept for his family members and noted that if they failed to meet this bar, they shouldn't be working with the company.

“You have to be objective, you know, and look at family members or whoever it is just as you would other employees," McMahon continued. "And quite frankly, I’ve probably expected more, you know out of my family members, which is probably not the right thing to say. But nonetheless, it’s like, you have to do the right thing for the business. So if this person is not working out, then they shouldn’t be a part of the company.”

McAfee seemed surprised by these comments and predicted that they will stir up some controversy online, but the chairman didn't react to this claim.

Tensions between Vince McMahon and his family have become public recently

Vince McMahon's comments about the expectations of the family that led to disappointment might be hinting at his son, Shane McMahon.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Shane was quietly let go because of his behavior backstage, and the chairman's remarks were consistent with this situation. Vince stated that he expects a lot more from his family members than most and that he looks at them as employees of WWE.

This mindset could have manifested real-life tensions between him and the family members who work for him. Still, WWE hasn't officially commented on Shane's reported departure, so it's unclear what officially led to his exit.

Who do you think will take over for Vince McMahon in the WWE one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

