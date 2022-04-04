Vince McMahon ends WrestleMania streak after making his WWE in-ring return

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made a shocking return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 as he took on Pat McAfee. The 76-year-old won his first match at The Show of Shows.

McMahon came out seemingly to watch his protege Austin Theory face McAfee. With the fans completely behind him, the SmackDown commentator won in a solid match.

After the match, Pat McAfee challenged Vince McMahon to enter the ring. The WWE Chairman removed his suit and shirt to reveal a vest before entering the ring. The two non-wrestlers then had a short match, with Theory helping his boss pick up the win.

That was not it, though, as Stone Cold Steve Austin came out to stop the heel alliance from celebrating. The Texas Rattlesnake hit Austin Theory with a stunner before sharing a beer with his former arch-rival. He eventually hit McMahon with a stunner, albeit an incredibly botched version of the move.

Austin then called Pat McAfee into the ring and shared a couple of beers with him before stunning him as well. The WWE Hall of Famer has now dished out six stunners at WrestleMania 38, including during his own in-ring return against Kevin Owens last night.

Vince McMahon is 1-4 at WWE WrestleMania

Vince McMahon's victory over Pat McAfee was his first one at WrestleMania in his fifth attempt. The WWE Chairman previously lost four matches at the event, all of which featured a No Disqualification stipulation.

He lost to his son, Shane, in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 17 before taking on Hulk Hogan in a career-threatening match two years later. McMahon then faced Shawn Michaels at the 2006 edition of The Show of Shows and got embarrassed by Bret Hart at 'Mania in 2010.

What was your reaction to this segment with Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Stone Cold Steve Austin? Let us know in the comments section below.

