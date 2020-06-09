Vince McMahon had established two rules for The Nexus on its debut

Vince Mcmahon plays a significant role when it comes to WWE's shows and its production. McMahon played an important role when it came to The Nexus' debut. The Nexus debuted on an episode of RAW back in 2010. The faction's first victim was John Cena. During its course, The Nexus attacked many WWE legends such as Bret Hart, Ricky Steamboat and Dusty Rhodes. The faction was easily one of WWE's most dominant ones, and it didn't even leave out The Chairman, Vince McMahon on its path of destruction.

The two rules Vince McMahon put down for The Nexus

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Wade Barrett shared his experience on the night of The Nexus' debut. The leader of the faction shared a few interesting backstage stories that took place on the night of their debut during the interview. One such story was regarding the rules that Vince McMahon laid down before The Nexus hit the ring and demolished everything in sight.

Here's what Vince McMahon told The Nexus,

“He said, ‘Look, we’re gonna replace everything next week so do as much damage as you can, there are two rules, one, don’t punch any member of the audience,’ I don’t feel like he needed to tell us that but he did, ‘Number two, don’t touch the cameras.’ Now the cameras in WWE, they’re high definition cameras, so they’re all worth over $100,000 and we can’t touch them because Vince isn’t wasting that kind of money. (h/t 411mania.com)”

The Nexus in WWE

Initially, The Nexus comprised Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, Skip Sheffield, Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater and David Otunga. Superstars such as John Cena, CM Punk, Husky Harris, Michael McGillicutty and Mason Ryan were also part of the group at some point of time.

As a team, The Nexus enjoyed three WWE Tag Team Championship reigns. While none of them became WWE Champions, Wade Barrett was the closest to realising this dream. Barrett won the Intercontinental Championship five times in his career. The faction disbanded in 2011.

A few days ago marked the tenth year since The Nexus was formed and many of its members took to Twitter to acknowledge the same.

10 years ago today: June 7th 2010.



Thank you to the other seven men who helped make it happen.



History will be written by the victors, but those who were there to witness it are forever immune to their revision.



You’re either Nexus or you’re against us. ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/g5Wx0U0rz6 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 7, 2020