"Tell him to go home" – Vince McMahon fired Ex-WWE personality on the spot for going off-script

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell detailed the incident where Vince McMahon fired Brad Maddox for going off-script.

Brad Maddox was a part of WWE for over seven years, during which he served in multiple roles. Maddox was an authority figure on RAW towards the end of his career. He was fired from the promotion in 2015 after he referred to the audience as "coc*y pri**s."

Speaking about the incident in an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Dutch Mantell said Brad going on his own angered Vince McMahon, who fired the former referee on the spot:

"One guy [Brad] went out one night and he called the fans a bunch of lazy p***ks or something. Oh my God, he was fired before he got back. I was there, sitting right beside Vince and he said, 'Tell him to go home and not come back.'"

Dutch further detailed the incident:

"I was sitting there [backstage] and Vince was probably two people down. There was nobody in the seat next to me and Vince was there, looking at the monitor and this was the start of the night. So, Brad Maddox went out there, and they told him to [address the fans], you know, he's a pretty decent talker, and he went down there and he called them [the audience] a bunch of p***ks. Vince just said, 'What? You can't say that.' Aand they didn't like it, so he [Vince] fired him on the spot. He was fired before he got back from the ring. He assigned an agent to go tell him to get his bag and go home. I never saw him again." (from 1:11 to 2:52)

Dutch Mantell believes Brad Maddox's words caught Vince McMahon "the wrong way"

Dutch Mantell continued to talk about the infamous incident, saying it's hard to put a hand on where things went wrong for Brad Maddox. The former WWE manager speculated that maybe Maddox's promo "caught Vince the wrong way."

"Well, I think it just caught Vince the wrong way. You don't need to say that in house shows anyway, especially on TV nights because a lot of people got their kids there. Of course, a lot of kids come to that anyway. I think it was the word he used. I don't know. It's Vince McMahon, so you go figure." (from 3:00 to 3:23)

Maddox also competed as a wrestler in OVW, WWE's developmental brand at the time. He was promoted to the main roster as a referee in 2012 before becoming a WWE official in 2013.

