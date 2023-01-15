Vince McMahon fired WWE Hall of Famer to punish Triple H, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo firmly believes that Vince McMahon fired Road Dogg from WWE to punish his son-in-law Triple H.

Back in September 2021, The Game stepped away from WWE and his position as the head honcho of NXT due to a health scare. In his absence, several on and off-screen talents were let go from the promotion owing to cost-cutting measures. One of the victims of this wave was Road Dogg, a long-time friend of Triple H.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Vince McMahon, taking control of NXT in HHH's absence, was McMahon's way to punish his son-in-law. Russo also pointed out how this led to Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, announcing a hiatus from WWE in May 2022.

"So bro, when your son-in-law (Triple H) is on his deathbed, Vince McMahon takes over NXT, fires everybody Triple H hired, and does a whitewash of everything. Bro, you do that while your son-in-law is on his deathbed. Bro, to me, that was the punishment. Remember Chris? Shortly thereafter, what did Stephanie do? Personal issues, 'I'm going to take some time off to be with my family.' So all of that happened before Vince's shenanigans," said Vince Russo (0:40 - 1:30)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo says Vince McMahon is "sick in his head"

Furthermore, Russo added the fact that Vince McMahon went as far as to fire one of Triple H's closest friends in his absence, showing his ruthless nature. The former WWE writer stated the situation shows that the Genetic Jackhammer either wanted "payback" from his son-in-law or was "sick in his head."

"EC3 said it, bro. Vince is fricking ruthless. You can't think like Vince. But bro, when your son-in-law is on the verge of death, and you're firing Road Dogg. Bro, either that is payback, or literally Vince is sick in his head. That to me, was the punishment," added Vince Russo (1:36 - 2:06)

Road Dogg eventually returned to WWE in August last year after Triple H was promoted to become the Chief Content Officer of the global wrestling juggernaut.

