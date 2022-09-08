"I didn't give a s**t" - WWE Hall of Famer says Vince McMahon fired him multiple times for fun

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has revealed that Vince McMahon fired him numerous times for fun.

Vince McMahon has been a polarizing figure in the world of sports entertainment. Since buying the company from his father in the early 1980s, McMahon has transformed WWE into the largest wrestling company on the planet. Earlier this year, he retired from his duties as CEO and Chairman of the company.

Several unbelievable and out-of-this-world incidents have happened to people who have worked with Vince McMahon. Jim Ross, who is currently working with AEW, recalled one such incident with his former boss. Speaking on Money for Mongo, Ross revealed that McMahon fired him several times for fun:

"He's fired me three or four times," he continued. "I don't give a s**t. When he found out I didn't give a s**t, it made it more fun for him and he just kept firing me. But here's the good news: He hired me back. He never hired me back for less money than I was making before I exited. So, he's always been fair to me that respect." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Fortunately, there was no bad blood between the two wrestling veterans and they continued to work in harmony even after Ross was fired on several instances.

Jim Ross talks about Vince McMahon's recent departure from WWE

After running WWE for several decades, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company earlier this year. McMahon stepped down from his position at the age of 76, with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking up his various duties.

Several superstars and influential personalities reacted to McMahon's retirement. In the same interview with Money for Mongo, AEW star Jim Ross gave his thoughts on McMahon's retirement and said that he would never be replaced:

"He will never be replaced... He will always be at the top of the mountain. Look what he built. And he built it from s**t, those little arenas, smoky ... and having to deal with commissions and all that stuff. He's an amazing human being." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It would be interesting to see if McMahon ever returns to the company in any capacity in the near future.

