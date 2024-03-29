Vince McMahon was furious after unapproved on-screen WWE kiss reveals Becky Lynch

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was known to lash out when things didn't go according to plan on WWE TV. It seems that even Becky Lynch was not immune to his wrath.

The former women's champion recently released her own autobiography entitled The Man Becky Lynch: Not Your Average Average Girl, where she talked about some of the struggles that she went through as she climbed the ranks in WWE.

One of the stories revolves around her match at The Royal Rumble back in 2016 when Lynch took on Charlotte Flair for the Divas Championship. Charlotte's father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, kissed The Man in the middle of the match to provide a distraction and help his daughter go on to pick up the win.

Lynch noted that this was part of the storyline but seemingly wasn't approved by Vince McMahon, who was livid following the match.

"I do know that Vince McMahon absolutely lost his mind in gorilla over Ric Flair kissing me. It has since been erased from history. Probably for the best," she wrote.

Lynch openly talked about the match and how she thought this was finally her shot, but Sasha Banks came out to attack her at the end of the match and set up her own match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 32.

Becky Lynch spoke to Vince McMahon and asked to be added to a WWE title match

WrestleMania 32 saw Becky Lynch take on Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat match that saw the company unveil the newly named Women's Championship.

This match was originally planned to be one-on-one between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks before Becky Lynch admitted in her new book that she went to speak to Vince McMahon. The Man claimed that after the attack at The Royal Rumble, it would be the best way to wrap up the story between the three women who were all promoted together.

Lynch revealed that it was Brie Bella who spoke to her following the match to tell her to speak to Vince McMahon about being added to her first WrestleMania match.

Becky Lynch is currently scheduled to fight for the Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

