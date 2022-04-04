"I'm sorry" - Vince McMahon paid ex-WWE star back after his money was stolen

Duane Gill, formerly known as Gillberg, recently recalled how Vince McMahon once gave him $3,500 after someone stole his money from a WWE locker room.

Gill worked as an enhancement talent in WWE between 1991 and 1994 before returning to the company between 1998 and 2000. He is best known for his 448-day Light Heavyweight Championship reign and his impersonations of Goldberg while performing as the Gillberg character.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Gill revealed that McMahon apologized and immediately resolved the issue after finding out what happened:

“Vince comes out, ‘What’s going on in my locker room?’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, Mr. McMahon.’ He goes, ‘What’s happening?’ I said, ‘Somebody stole $3,500 from me.’ He goes, ‘What?!’ I said, ‘Yes, sir, Mr. McMahon, I wouldn’t lie about that.’ He goes, ‘Chief [ex-agent Chief Jay Strongbow], pay the man. I’m sorry that happened in my locker room,'" Gill recalled. [1:05-1:28]

Gill’s most recent WWE appearance came in 2021 when he returned as Gillberg during Goldberg’s storyline with Drew McIntyre. He also made a one-off appearance as Gillberg in 2017 when Goldberg feuded with Kevin Owens.

Duane Gill’s honest opinion of Vince McMahon

As WWE’s top decision-maker, Vince McMahon sometimes divides opinion among past and present superstars.

In Duane Gill’s case, he thinks McMahon is a “nice guy” in real life. However, given the WWE Chairman's strong financial position, he understands why released superstars complain when they are let go due to budget cuts:

“I said, ‘Thank you so much.’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, thank you for what you do.’ … Vince is actually a pretty nice guy, but the a**hole [perception of McMahon] is when you’re making all that big money and he lets you go… you f***ing a**hole," Gillberg continued." [1:29-2:04]

In the interview, Gill also spoke about Goldberg’s dislike of his Gillberg gimmick. According to Gill, the two-time Universal Champion does not want him to have any action figures or merchandise.

