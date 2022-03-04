×
"You have to want people to really dislike you" – Vince McMahon on being a heel

WWE CEO talks about being on an on-screen bad guy.
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 04, 2022 12:39 PM IST
WWE CEO Vince McMahon gave his opinion on portraying a heel on the company's television programming.

In a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, the first that McMahon has done in over 20 years, the WWE CEO discussed a number of topics, including The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction, how he runs WWE, current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and more. Vince also mentioned his time working as an on-screen bad guy and the art of being a heel.

The Mr. McMahon character started on RAW following The Montreal Screwjob and saw Vince take centre-stage as the over-the-top super villain. Talking about the role, Vince discussed the impoartance of truly wanting to be hated as a heel:

"You have to want people to really dislike you." (H/T - EWrestlingNews)
While appearing on the @PatMcAfeeShow, @VinceMcMahon offered Pat McAfee a HUGE opportunity for #WrestleMania 38! https://t.co/lkSvgpk4rJ

During the interview, Vince McMahon offered Pat McAfee a match a WrestleMania. It was later confirmed McAfee would indeed compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All, with Corey Graves offering to step up and fight him.

Vince McMahon says he'd rather be behind the camera than in front of it

Though the Mr. McMahon character is one of the most iconic in all of wrestling, Vince firmly believes his area of expertise is behind the camera.

As part of the Pat McAfee interview, McMahon said he prefers working in a behind the scenes role rather than an on-camera role despite featuring more regularly as of late alongside Austin Theory.

Vince McMahon said he'd much rather be behind the camera than in front of it.
What did you think of Vince McMahon's interview? Do you think he's better behind the camera or in front of it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
