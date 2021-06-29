Vince McMahon headed to the WWE Performance Center this week to scout talent - Reports

Vince McMahon is looking to replenish the main rosters of RAW and SmackDown in the weeks ahead after several rounds of releases this year.

NXT talent such as Shotzi Blackheart, Scarlett, NXT Champion Karrion Kross, and North American Champion Bronson Reed have already worked dark matches prior to RAW and SmackDown, with the latter two working singles matches that aired on WWE Main Event last week. But this appears to be just the tip of the iceberg.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Vince McMahon will personally be headed to the WWE Performance Center this Thursday to scout talent to potentially bring them up to RAW or SmackDown in the near future.

What talent will catch Vince McMahon's eye at the WWE Performance Center?

The WWE Performance Center likes to hold in-house live events that aren't open to the public. These events have been scouted by Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis and might be the reason for Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed working main roster dark matches over the last couple of weeks.

It hasn't been confirmed if there will be another in-house live event this Thursday at the WWE Performance Center. But with Vince McMahon being in attendance, we wouldn't be surprised if the facility and roster pulled out all the stops for a visit from Mr. McMahon.

There is no lack of talent in the WWE Performance Center right now, and it will be intriguing to learn which men and women catch McMahon's eye as he scouts them all this Thursday.

Are you surprised it's taken Vince McMahon this long to visit the WWE Performance Center to scout talent? Which men or women do you think will catch his eye? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

